Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Aimee Lou Wood, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola on board ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

January 17, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

Mike White, who created ‘The White Lotus’, serves as executive producer and director for the third season

The Hindu Bureau

Walton Goggins. | Photo Credit: @WaltonGFan

Five actors have been added to the cast of The White Lotus Season 3. The third season will have the likes of Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood.

Recently, the makers had announced that Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Tayme Thapthimthong, Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’ Reilly, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris have joined the cast of the series.

Carrie Coon, the star of The Gilded Age, will be joining the cast of Season 3. Natasha Rothwell will be back to the show to reprise her role from Season 1. Mike White, who created The White Lotus, serves as executive producer and director for the third season.

The first season, which debuted in 2021, received 20 Emmy nominations and ten victories. The second season, released in December, 2022, clinched five Emmy awards. Details of the plot of the third season hasn’t been revealed yet apart from the fact that it will follow a group of guests at a White Lotus resort property.

