Walt Disney showcases highlights from its upcoming theatrical slate at CinemaCon

April 12, 2024 12:01 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST

‘Inside Out 2’, ‘Captain America: Brave New World’, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, ‘Alien: Romulus’ and ‘Moana 2’ were some of the films teased at the event

(L-R) Dwayne Johnson, Anthony Mackie, Shawn Levy, Barry Jenkins, Alan Bergman, Amy Poehler, and Kevin Feige attend the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Jesse Grant

The Walt Disney Studios provided a look at its upcoming theatrical releases, including films from some of its production studios: Disney Live Action, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios, and Searchlight Pictures at the 2024 CinemaCon Convention in Las Vegas.

The studio’s presentation started with 13 minutes of footage from its upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes which opens in theatres on May 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Next up was Disney’s Young Woman and the Sea, which is based on the true story of Trudy Ederle, the first woman to successfully swim the English Channel, which comes to theatres nationwide in a special engagement on May 31. 

Amy Poehler speaks onstage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Jesse Grant

CinemaCon attendees were then treated to the first 35 minutes of the animated film, Inside Out 2 which opens in theatres on June 14. Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Amy Poehler, who returns as the voice of Joy in the film was present at the event. She spoke about Inside Out 2, which is a return to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions.

Anthony Mackie (L) and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Jesse Grant

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, took over the stage and welcomed Anthony Mackie, to talk about Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie offered a little behind-the-scenes insight before introducing a first look at the film, which hits theatres on February 14, 2025.

Feige then spoke about Deadpool & Wolverine and introduced Shawn Levy, the film’s director who shared an exclusive look at the film, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The film opens in theatres on July 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Tony Chambers, EVP, Head of Theatrical Distribution speaks onstage during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Jesse Grant

Via a special greeting, Alien: Romulus producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez introduced a special look at the upcoming film which is slated to hit theatres on August 16.

Dwayne Johnson performs onstage with dancers during the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 11, 2024 | Photo Credit: Jesse Grant

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness, The Amateur and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King were also teased at the event. The Studio closed out the presentation with a surprise appearance by Dwayne Johnson who returns as the voice of Maui in Moana 2, opening in theatres on November 27.

