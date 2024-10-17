ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ trailer: Feathers McGraw is back for revenge

Updated - October 17, 2024 12:27 pm IST

The film will premiere at AFI Fest on October 27 and stream on Netflix starting January 3, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ | Photo Credit: Aardman

Wallace and Gromit are back in action! The beloved Aardman duo will return in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, Netflix’s latest animated feature, as they face off against an old foe — none other than the devious penguin, Feathers McGraw.

The new 70-minute film marks the first Wallace & Gromit feature since 2005’s Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and brings Feathers McGraw back into the spotlight. Fans will remember the flightless villain from the 1993 Oscar-winning short The Wrong Trousers. Now, he’s teaming up with a group of mischievous garden gnomes for another daring scheme.

Ben Whitehead reprises his role as Wallace, while Peter Kay returns as Chief Inspector Mackintosh. Joining the cast are new voices Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, as well as Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, and Lenny Henry in cameo roles.

Nick Park, the creator and director, talked about his long-standing desire to feature villainous gnomes in a Wallace & Gromit adventure. “Three decades on, it felt like the right time. What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes?” Park told Variety.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere at AFI Fest on October 27 and stream on Netflix starting January 3, 2025.

