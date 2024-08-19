ADVERTISEMENT

‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Rian Johnson wraps up third ‘Knives Out’ film

Published - August 19, 2024 12:51 pm IST

Besides Daniel Craig in the leading role of Benoit Blanc, ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ also features Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis

The Hindu Bureau

‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ completes filming

Director Rian Johnson has wrapped up Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in his successful Knives Out series starring Daniel Craig. The film is set to release on Netflix in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Craig in the leading role of renowned sleuth Benoit Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man also features an ensemble cast of Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ reveals first look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Taking to Instagram, Johnson wrote, “Aaaaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Thank you to the best crew in the world and the most brilliant cast. This shoot was a VERY special experience, I cannot wait to put this thing together and show you all what we’ve got.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The plot details are under wraps but Johnson and Craig have described Wake Up Dead Man as Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Netflix, the film promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

Previous instalments in the murder mystery franchise include 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US