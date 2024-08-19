‘Wake Up Dead Man’: Rian Johnson wraps up third ‘Knives Out’ film

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - August 19, 2024 12:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Rian Johnson has wrapped up Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third film in his successful Knives Out series starring Daniel Craig. The film is set to release on Netflix in 2025.

Besides Craig in the leading role of renowned sleuth Benoit Blanc, Wake Up Dead Man also features an ensemble cast of Jeremy Renner, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

‘Knives Out’ sequel ‘Wake Up Dead Man’ reveals first look at Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Taking to Instagram, Johnson wrote, “Aaaaaand that’s a wrap on Wake Up Dead Man. Thank you to the best crew in the world and the most brilliant cast. This shoot was a VERY special experience, I cannot wait to put this thing together and show you all what we’ve got.”

The plot details are under wraps but Johnson and Craig have described Wake Up Dead Man as Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet”.

According to Netflix, the film promises to be another thrilling and intricate mystery to unravel, building on the success of its predecessors.

Previous instalments in the murder mystery franchise include 2019’s Knives Out and 2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

English cinema

