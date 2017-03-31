Waiting for sweet tidings

Vivaan Shah who is ready to share screen space with Akshara Haasan in the upcoming film “Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana” accepts that he is being typecast as a chocolaty boy-next-door but wants to break that image and asserts that he is capable of doing all types of roles and is willing to work in independent films too. While lamenting that contemporary cinema has moved away from realism, he finds representation of various parts of the country in popular space has brought many new stories.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your role in “Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana”

I am playing a role which is very different from what I have done so far. I am playing a small town boy who comes to Baroda to work as waiter in a cafe. There he gets intrigued by a regular customer played by Akshara Haasan, who seems to be very rich. The story deals with our preconceived notions and our insecurities and presents an intricate balance of different emotions with drama and fun taking their place at different levels. A perfect summer entertainer, it has the fun value as well as a deeper message.

How was it working with Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj at the start of your career?

When I entered the industry, I had some understanding on how these things works but my vision cleared after working with top actors and directors of Bollywood. Shah Rukh sir motivated me on the sets of “Happy New Year” and I was nervous working with Vishal sir but the whole experience of working in “Saat Khoon Maaf” was more of learning. I felt like a student learning craft of acting with them as they were like a guide throughout the process.

Define your learning from your parents Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah

Everyday is a learning process for me at home and even on the dining table we have discussions on work and sports which is our favourite topic and also on the political scene of the country. Most of my father's films are a class for me be it “Masoom”, “Tridev” or “Jalwa” and I like him in all the different roles he has played and that is the beauty of his work. Both my parents regularly provide healthy criticism of my work, be it on theatre or in films and I am happy with the feedback. My parents also introduced me to the Western classics like “The Good The Bad and The Ugly”, “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Ben Hur” and directors like Stanley Kubrick.

Having worked on stage and films, how do you see the two?

Theatre keeps me evolving as a person as well as an actor. It is a medium where you can get feedback instantly whereas in films you imprint your act in history which you cannot change even if you want. Theatre is a passion for me as it was for my father. I keep doing it whenever I am not doing films. It is alearning process which keeps me occupied.

What are the advantages of coming from family connected with films?

It is definitely easier for any person who comes from a family known in Bollywood but it is like coming to the field to play cricket, either you get out on a duck or you score a century, it is up to you. The only way to sustain is to show talent and even if you have a family name to support you initially, you have to keep working hard to make a name in the industry.