Wagner Moura set to lead political thriller ‘The Secret Agent’

May 02, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

Kleber Mendonca Filho, the acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker behind 'Bacurau,' is set to direct 'The Secret Agent,' a riveting political thriller starring 'Civil War' actor Wagner Moura.

Variety reported that the film is poised to transport audiences to the tumultuous landscape of 1970s Brazil, depicting the final years of the country's military dictatorship. 'The Secret Agent' will be presented to buyers at the Cannes Film Market by MK2 Films, known for its involvement in the Oscar-winning 'Anatomy of a Fall.'

Currently in pre-production, the film is a collaboration between Brazil's Cinemascopio and MK Productions, boasting a roster of acclaimed productions including Joachim Trier's 'The Worst Person in the World' and Pawel Pawlikowski's 'Cold War.'

Wagner Moura, renowned for his portrayal of Pablo Escobar in Netflix's 'Narcos,' will take on the role of Marcelo, a university professor in his 40s, navigating the perilous landscape of political upheaval. Alongside Maria Fernanda Candido, Moura's character embarks on a journey fraught with danger and intrigue as he seeks refuge in Recife during Carnival week.

For Mendonca Filho, 'The Secret Agent' is a labour of love, drawing from extensive research and personal archives to craft a compelling narrative rooted in Brazil's history. Set in his hometown of Recife, the film promises to blend political tension with cultural richness, incorporating elements of carnival festivities and urban legends. With its rich historical backdrop and Mendonca Filho's signature storytelling style, 'The Secret Agent' is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

Expected to be delivered in 2025, the film represents the filmmaker's most ambitious project to date, marking his return to fiction filmmaking since the Cannes-acclaimed 'Bacurau.'

