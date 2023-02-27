Wagner Moura replaces Michael Mando in Apple TV+ series ‘Sinking Spring’

February 27, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST

Wagner Moura of Narcos fame is set to star opposite Brian Tyree Henry in Apple TV+’s crime drama series Sinking Spring. Better Call Saul star Michael Mando was initially roped in for the role but has been let go after an on-set physical altercation with another cast member.

This recasting, if reports are to be believed, is being done during the filming of the series. Written by Top Gun: Maverick writer Peter Craig, the series is directed and executive produced by Ridley Scott.

The eight-episode series is based on Dennis Tafoya’s book Dope Thief. Moura will play Manny Cespedes, a good-hearted friend of Ray’s (Henry). Apart from writing, Craig also executive produces and directs one episode.

Interestingly, Moura was also a part of the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls co-starring Elisabeth Moss.