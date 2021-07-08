Vyjayanthimala condoles Dilip Kumar’s death

08 July 2021 15:18 IST

In a video message, Vyjayanthimala remembers working with co-star and legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Veteran actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala has released a video message, offering condolences to Saira Banu for the passing away of her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who died at the age of 98 on Wednesday.

“At this moment of grief, I have no words to express my feelings for our dear Dilip Saab. It’s unbelievable that he’s left us but he is very much with us. That should be the feeling we should always keep in our hearts. As you always said, we made a great team and I have worked with him in eight films. He was one of the outstanding co-stars I have worked with. It was Allah’s mercy to have had the opportunity to work with him,” she said.

Vyjayanthimala is famously known for essaying Chandramukhi in Bimal Roy’s Devdas, in which she was paired opposite Dilip Kumar who played the doomed lover’s role. Their on-screen chemistry was celebrated and lauded in films such as Devdas, Naya Daur and Madhumati to mention a few. The duo has worked in eight films.