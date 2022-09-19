First look poster of the film | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures International Productions

Telugu star Varun Tej’s next will be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual action-drama that is inspired by India’s Air Force. Tentatively titled ‘VT13, the film marks Varun’s Hindi debut.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Renaissance Pictures, the film is set to be directed by debutant Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who has also written the script alongside Aamir Khan and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

Based on true events, the film is billed as “a patriotic, edge-of-the-seat entertainer” that will showcase the indomitable spirits of the heroes on the frontlines and the challenges they face as they fight one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen.

Speaking about the film Varun said that he is honoured to be playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer and to celebrate their valour on the big screen. “Partnering with global giant Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda and director Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, we strive to make a film that we hope will be a perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force. The script for this film provides a challenge to break out of my previous roles. As an (IAF)officer, my character has layers that will be interesting for me to showcase in this film. I will be undergoing immense training and I am excited to see how the audiences react to this one,” he added.

Mr Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures International Productions, India stated, “As a studio we have been finding stories that resonate with India’s triumphs and celebrate its true heroes, which was just seen with our recent film Major. We look forward to delivering on our promise to provide viewers with wholesome entertainment and are thrilled to collaborate with Varun Tej, Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and Sandeep Mudda as they come together to give the audiences a unique first-of-its-kind cinematic experience.”

Producer, Sandeep Mudda, also expressed his delight over working on this project. He said, “I am extremely happy to be part of this movie’s journey but more so, I am proud of the intended output that everyone is working so hard together to deliver on this film. I am certain that the movie will not just be an incredible spectacle packed with action and heart, but it will also evoke emotions like never before. I am happy to have Sony Pictures International Productions back this story along with their unmatched experience in marketing and distribution.”

The movie will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously and is expected to go on floors by the end of this year and will have a global release in 2023.