‘Voter’ review: Not fresh enough to hold attention

This film would have been more relevant had it released during the elections. Director Karthik focusses on a new concept called ‘Re-call’ election, which means once a politician is voted to power and people are unhappy with him, they needn’t wait for a full five-year term; they can have a re-call poll and vote him out. Though this point comes in the latter half of the story, the first hour introduces the characters and builds a tempo for the conflict to happen. The film opens with a Good Samaritan donating a huge chunk of commercial land to the government to be used for the construction of homes for the underprivileged. A greedy land shark and politician kill the Samaritan and his family so that there won’t be any questions raised.

Meanwhile, Gautham (Vishnu) is a conscientious citizen who wears patriotism on his sleeve. So even while he is doing well in his business in the USA, he decides to visit India to cast his vote for a by-election. He spots Surbhi on Facebook and ludicrously bumps into her on his way home from the airport and falls in love. When he proposes to her, she says she’s not ready for marriage yet; she wants to see if the guy who proposes to her qualifies to be her husband. She gives him certain tasks and in the process of executing it, he has a brush with politician Bhanu Shankar (Sampath), who forms the conflict point of the story.

Voter Cast: Vishnu Manchu, Surbhi, Sampath Raj

Direction: Karthik. G S



As you keep waiting to see if something new will catch your attention, there is nothing much in the first half of the film. Posani Krishna Murali plays the usual loud mouth MLA who gets conned by Gautham to divert all the money meant for election campaign to something more meaningful. There is absolutely no humour, attempt is made to rake up ‘vennu potu (conspiracy)’ in a monologue as an ultimate political weapon election.

There is a dialogue that goes, “politicians lo poti tappa paga undadhu… samayam batti side ayipovali (politicians have competition but no rivalry, one should shift sides according to the time)” and “outdated rajakeeyalu maneyali (outdated political practices need to be done away with)” but the truth is there is urgent need to stop recycling outdated stories first.

An entire story has been woven around the re-call concept, otherwise there is nothing interesting to discuss. Pragathi as Vishnu’s mother is again given a ‘phone’ scene, Nasser irritates and the lead pair do whatever they can within the given parameters. Surbhi tries to be more than an eye candy but there is limited scope. There’s nothing to appreciate in music and cinematography.