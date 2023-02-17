ADVERTISEMENT

Berlinale 2023: Volodymyr Zelensky asks support for Ukraine in his opening address

February 17, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, ‘Superpower’, which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale

AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the audience via video link during the opening ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin ‘Berlinale’, in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country during a live video address at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival.

Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the German capital from 1961 to 1989 into the capitalist west and communist east, Mr. Zelensky said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new — figurative — wall in his country.

ALSO READ
Berlinale 2023: From Sean Penn’s Ukraine documentary to movies on Iran and a jury headed by Kristen Stewart, here’s what to expect

“This is a wall between freedom and slavery,” Mr. Zelensky said adding that the art world cannot remain indifferent because amid silence the “voice of evil only becomes louder and more convincing.”

Mr. Zelensky, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, Superpower, which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Before the opening ceremony, U.S. actress Anne Hathaway lauded the Ukrainian president as a “hero of our time” and thanked the festival for inviting him via video link, German news agency dpa reported.

ALSO READ
‘Dahaad’: Sonakshi Sinha’s series to have world premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Germany’s Minister of culture also stressed the importance of culture in times of war and crisis. “Whoever makes films and whoever shows films in dark times resists bondage," Claudia Roth said.

This year's film festival, which runs until February 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards. The winners will be chosen by a jury headed by American actor, screenwriter and director Kristen Stewart.

The festival was set to open with the premiere of Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me, starring Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Peter Dinklage.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US