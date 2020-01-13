Voldemort vacations in India

The Dark Lord is back! Last heard, he was strolling the streets of Puducherry.

Ralph Fiennes, who played the iconic role of the villain from the Harry Potter series and is also well-known for his roles in Schindler’s List, The English Patient and the James Bond films, was in Chennai, as well as the coastal town last week.

He has been creating quite a stir on social media, despite this being a deliberately quiet trip. Tipped off by a recent Instagram post by Villa Shanti, we ask around to learn that the actor checked into Palais De Mahe, Puducherry, on January 5 for four nights. Between sightseeing and visiting the Aurobindo Ashram, as well as the Indian and the French Quarter, the 57-year-old stopped by Villa Shanti for dinner on Wednesday night, where he posed for a picture with a staffer (below).

However, despite a trail of Instagram posts, these properties are tight-lipped about details.

Fiennes was also spotted in Hyderabad on this trip, checking out the former British Residency (now, Osmania University College for Women) which is undergoing restoration. A post uploaded by Historywallahs, a heritage travel company, shows the actor armed with a twin-reflex camera and backpack. Basav Biradar, founder of Historywallahs, says, “There is a chance that William Dalrymple’s White Mughals might be made into a movie, and that is why Ralph was there to see the place. He also seemed well-informed about Indian history.”

In Chennai, Instagram user @Simipoo12, who bumped into the actor at a city hotel, put up a photo with a caption that read, “When He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named tells you, ‘Come closer to Voldemort’, you have no choice but to accede.”

Other than Fiennes, Hollywood actors Gerard Butler and Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke were also in India recently. While Butler was in the Himalayas, Clarke ushered in the New Year in Jaipur.