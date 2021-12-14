‘Voir’ review: David Fincher’s tribute to the joys of movie-watching

What’s impressive is the amount of information that each episode carries, along with the narrators’ experiences, insights from experts, and the analysis of each facet observed

Voir, the latest six episode-long Netflix docu-series produced by David Prior and David Fincher, is a collection of visual essays narrated by film lovers, with an ensemble of notable people in and around the Hollywood film industry.

These include the likes of film blogger Sasha Stone, editor-writer Tony Zhou, animator Taylor Ramos and film critics Walter Chaw and Drew McWeeny. The narrators in each episode explain how cinema overall — and some specific movies in particular — influenced, challenged, thrilled and shocked them in various ways.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Fincher, the visionary mind known for films such as Fight Club, Seven and Gone Girl, again brings his signature stamp to the project, with some simple but effective production quality.

The series hardly feels like a documentary due to its quality enactment and art direction in several sections. Fincher’s skill especially comes across when the tone convincingly shifts between showing an interesting enactment of events in one episode and a hard documentary in the next one, without deviating or making it feel like two completely different shows. The editing in Voir also plays a major role in getting the audiences to understand the intricacies of certain films discussed in it, through visuals that make the entire viewing experience engaging.

Voir Executive producers: David Fincher and David Prior

Cast: Tony Zhou, Sasha Stone, Walter Chaw, Taylor Ramos, Drew McWeeny

Storyline: Film lovers examine the cinematic moments that thrilled, perplexed, challenged and forever changed them in this collection of visual essays

Meanwhile, the runtime of each of the six episodes are possibly the strongest aspect of the series. The average duration of each episode is 19 minutes, but what’s impressive is the amount of information that each episode carries, along with the narrators’ experiences, insights from experts, and the analysis of each facet observed in the episode. A shorter format of documentary filmmaking on larger commercial streaming platforms such as Netflix seems like the new trend.

Overall, Voir is an interesting addition to Fincher’s filmography, though it does sometimes feels as if the narrators’ opinions are imposed overtly upon the viewers. However, the series is mostly informative and introduces us to some absolute cinematic gems... which make it a worthwhile watch.

Voir is currently streaming on Netflix