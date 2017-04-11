Voicing Groot is very challenging: Vin Diesel

Actor Vin Diesel, who voices Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy series, said the task was very challenging as the limited vocabulary made it hard to get emotions across.

The 49-year-old actor’s character in the Marvel Comics movie franchise is a tree-like humanoid named Groot who can only say “I am Groot”.

“It’s very, very challenging because you’re limited to three words. There’s a secret script that I get where it has all of Groot’s lines, but the catch of it all is the only was I can say it is: ‘I am Groot’,” Diesel says.

The actor says he is set for an even bigger challenge in the upcoming second instalment of the franchise, as Groot, who was seen sacrificing himself at the end of the 2014 movie and re—growing into a miniature version of himself known as Baby Groot, will need a much higher voice to encapsulate his small size.

“I have a feeling they’ll do a combination of things (to alter the sound electronically). I mean, I do it super high—pitched,” he says.