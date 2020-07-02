Vivek Oberoi announces ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’, his second film as producer

Movies

The Bollywood star has also set up a talent hunt to cast for a prominent role in the film

Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi took to Twitter recently to announce his second production venture, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.

Based on true events, the movie is a horror-thriller and will be directed by Vishal Mishra.

The actor posted, “God has been kind! We bring you our 2nd film, #Rosie, a horror-thriller franchise based on strange true events in Gurugram. Produced by @mandiraa_ent & my home prodn Oberoi Mega Ent, @RosieIsComing will be directed by @mishravishal (sic).”

Vivek Oberoi also posted another tweet, stating the start of a talent hunt for a prominent role in Rosie. “Always tried to support talent so launching something close to my heart! With a talent hunt for #Rosie, me & @mandiraa_ent promise to cast new talent unbiasedly to play a prominent role, alongside lead actors. Our small effort to make a big difference. Details on @RosieIsComing,” he said.

The actor had recently announced his first film as a producer titled Iti, a murder-mystery.

