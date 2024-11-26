ADVERTISEMENT

Vivek-Mervin to make their Telugu debut with Ram Pothineni’s ‘RAPO 22’

Published - November 26, 2024 04:03 pm IST

The film was launched in Hyderabad last week

The Hindu Bureau

Vivek and Mervin, and a still from ‘RAPO 22’ launch ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ram Pothineni is teaming up with director Mahesh Babu for a new film that’s tentatively titled RAPO 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was launched in Hyderabad last week. The event was attended by the actor and director along with Bhagyashree Borse, producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, and several notable personalities, including Hanu Raghavapudi and Gopichand Malineni.

Composers Vivek-Mervin interview: On independent music and making Instagram-friendly tunes

It’s now known that Vivek–Mervin, the music composer duo consisting of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, will be composing music for the upcoming film. The duo, known for working in Tamil films, will be making their Telugu debut with RAPO 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ram took to social media to welcome his film’s music directors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a statement, the music directors said, “Telugu cinema has always been known for its rich music culture and innovative storytelling. We are thrilled and honoured to be making our debut in this vibrant industry with RAPO 22, especially under a prestigious banner like Mythri Movie Makers and collaborating with a powerhouse talent like Ram Pothineni. This project is special to us, and we promise to deliver music that resonates with the energy and passion of this incredible film.”

Allu Arjun and Sreeleela set the stage ablaze with ‘Kissik’ ahead of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ release

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is currently in the production stage and will go on floors soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US