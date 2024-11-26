 />

Vivek-Mervin to make their Telugu debut with Ram Pothineni’s ‘RAPO 22’

The film was launched in Hyderabad last week

Published - November 26, 2024 04:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivek and Mervin, and a still from ‘RAPO 22’ launch ceremony

Vivek and Mervin, and a still from ‘RAPO 22’ launch ceremony | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Ram Pothineni is teaming up with director Mahesh Babu for a new film that’s tentatively titled RAPO 22.

The film was launched in Hyderabad last week. The event was attended by the actor and director along with Bhagyashree Borse, producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni, and several notable personalities, including Hanu Raghavapudi and Gopichand Malineni.

Composers Vivek-Mervin interview: On independent music and making Instagram-friendly tunes

It’s now known that Vivek–Mervin, the music composer duo consisting of Vivek Siva and Mervin Solomon, will be composing music for the upcoming film. The duo, known for working in Tamil films, will be making their Telugu debut with RAPO 22.

Ram took to social media to welcome his film’s music directors.

In a statement, the music directors said, “Telugu cinema has always been known for its rich music culture and innovative storytelling. We are thrilled and honoured to be making our debut in this vibrant industry with RAPO 22, especially under a prestigious banner like Mythri Movie Makers and collaborating with a powerhouse talent like Ram Pothineni. This project is special to us, and we promise to deliver music that resonates with the energy and passion of this incredible film.”

Allu Arjun and Sreeleela set the stage ablaze with ‘Kissik’ ahead of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ release

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is currently in the production stage and will go on floors soon.

