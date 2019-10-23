Visually-impaired singer goes viral for ‘Viswasam’ song on TikTok, gets roped in for Kollywood number

A couple of months ago, the news of Ranu Mondal, a woman who was spotted singing a Lata Mangeshkar song at a train station in West Bengal, getting the opportunity to participate in a reality show after a video of her went viral — and subsequently actor-composer Himesh Reshammiya making her sing for his upcoming film Happy Hardy and Heer — was greeted with a lot of praise from fans and music lovers across the country.

Now, down south in Kollywood, a similar inspirational story has materialised, thanks to composer D. Imman.

Dear Online World! Kindly share this talent’s contact pls https://t.co/OVFLAe76CD — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) September 21, 2019

A visually challenged youngster going by the name of Thirumoorthy had gone viral on TikTok and YouTube earlier this year, when a video of him singing Kannana Kanne from the Ajith-Nayanthara film Viswasam did the rounds. The original song was rendered by Sid Sriram, and is a father-daughter bonding number, which was a huge hit.

Many Ajith fans shared the videos of Thirumoorthy on social media ardently, to the point where it reached the film’s composer Imman itself!

The music director immediately enquired on Twitter if anyone had Thirumoorthy’s contact details.. a few weeks later, it has been announced that the youngster will be launched as a playback singer in Imman’s next film as composer: actor Jiiva’s Seeru.

Good Day Everyone! Immense Joy to Introduce thambi #NochipattiThirumoorthy as a Playback singer in my next upcoming release #Seeru with @JiivaOfficial in the lead! Directed by @rathinasiva7 Produced by @VelsFilmIntl Lyric by Parvathy! A soulful song coming your way! Praise God! pic.twitter.com/A5V6vNmsXh — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) October 23, 2019

Hailing from the villahe of Nochipatti, Thirumoorthy’s story is now being hailed all over Kollywood, with fans eagerly waiting for the track to release soon.