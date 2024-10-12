ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vishwambhara’ teaser: Chiranjeevi is the prophesied legend in director Vassishta’s socio-fantasy drama

Updated - October 12, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ also stars Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

Chiranjeevi in a still from ‘Vishwambhara’  | Photo Credit: @UVCreations/YouTube

The makers of Vishwambhara have released the teaser of the Chiranjeevi starrer on the account of Vijayadashami. The film, directed by Vassishta Malladi, is bankrolled by UV Creations.

While the first look poster which was released a couple of months earlier featured Chiranjeevi holding a trident with special powers in front of a hill, the teaser shares a glimpse into the mythological world of Vishwambhara where the Megastar is a prophesied legend that the mythical land and its people have been waiting for.

Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi’s 156th film, was earlier set to hit the screens on January 10, 2025. Earlier today, it was confirmed that the film will get a new release date and the actor’s son Ram Charan’s Game Changer helmed by Shankar, will release during the Sankranti holidays.

Vishwambhara is touted to be a socio-fantasy drama with themes derived from Hindu mythology. Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor are the other cast members of the movie. Chiranjeevi and Trisha are reuniting for a film after Stalin, which was released 18 years ago.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy will produce the film under the banner UV Creations. Chiranjeevi’s last outing was Bola Shankar, a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vedalam.

Watch the teaser of Vishwambhara here:

