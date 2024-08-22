ADVERTISEMENT

‘Vishwambhara’: Makers release Chiranjeevi’s first look from the socio-fantasy drama

Published - August 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Directed by Vassishta Malladi, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ also stars Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Vishwambhara’, starring Chiranjeevi. | Photo Credit: UV_Creations/X

The makers of Vishwambhara have released the first look of Chiranjeevi on the account of the superstar’s birthday. The film, directed by Vassishta Malladi, is bankrolled by UV Creations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith Kumar meets Chiranjeevi on sets of ‘Vishwambhara’; pictures out

In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a trident with special powers in front of a hill. “When myths collide legends rise,” reads the caption on the newly-released poster.

Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi’s 156th film, is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The film is touted to be a socio-fantasy drama with themes derived from the Hindu mythology. Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor are the other cast members of the movie. Chiranjeevi and Trisha are reuniting for a film after Stalin, which released 18 years ago.

ALSO READ:Trisha joins the cast of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Vishwambhara’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy will produce the film under the banner UV Creations. Chiranjeevi’s last outing was Bola Shankar, a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vedalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US