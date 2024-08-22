‘Vishwambhara’: Makers release Chiranjeevi’s first look from the socio-fantasy drama

The makers of Vishwambhara have released the first look of Chiranjeevi on the account of the superstar’s birthday. The film, directed by Vassishta Malladi, is bankrolled by UV Creations.

In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a trident with special powers in front of a hill. “When myths collide legends rise,” reads the caption on the newly-released poster.

Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi’s 156th film, is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The film is touted to be a socio-fantasy drama with themes derived from the Hindu mythology. Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor are the other cast members of the movie. Chiranjeevi and Trisha are reuniting for a film after Stalin, which released 18 years ago.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy will produce the film under the banner UV Creations. Chiranjeevi’s last outing was Bola Shankar, a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vedalam.