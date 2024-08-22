GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Vishwambhara’: Makers release Chiranjeevi’s first look from the socio-fantasy drama

Directed by Vassishta Malladi, Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ also stars Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in prominent roles

Published - August 22, 2024 03:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The first-look poster of ‘Vishwambhara’, starring Chiranjeevi.

The first-look poster of ‘Vishwambhara’, starring Chiranjeevi. | Photo Credit: UV_Creations/X

The makers of Vishwambhara have released the first look of Chiranjeevi on the account of the superstar’s birthday. The film, directed by Vassishta Malladi, is bankrolled by UV Creations.

Ajith Kumar meets Chiranjeevi on sets of ‘Vishwambhara’; pictures out

In the poster, Chiranjeevi is seen holding a trident with special powers in front of a hill. “When myths collide legends rise,” reads the caption on the newly-released poster.

Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi’s 156th film, is set to hit the screens on January 10, 2025. The film is touted to be a socio-fantasy drama with themes derived from the Hindu mythology. Trisha, Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor are the other cast members of the movie. Chiranjeevi and Trisha are reuniting for a film after Stalin, which released 18 years ago.

ALSO READ:Trisha joins the cast of Chiranjeevi-Vassishta’s ‘Vishwambhara’

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy will produce the film under the banner UV Creations. Chiranjeevi’s last outing was Bola Shankar, a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Vedalam.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.