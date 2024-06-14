GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vishwambhara’: Kunal Kapoor joins cast of Chiranjeevi’s fantasy film with Vassishta

The film stars Trisha as Chiranjeevi’s pair, marking a reunion between the two after 18 years since ‘Stalin’

Published - June 14, 2024 01:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kunal Kapoor’s announcement poster and Chiranjeevi along with Trisha and MM Keeravani 

Kunal Kapoor’s announcement poster and Chiranjeevi along with Trisha and MM Keeravani  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor is the latest addition to the cast of Vishwambhara, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with director Vassishta.

The makers took to social media to share the update:

The film stars Trisha as Chiranjeevi’s pair, marking their reunion after 18 years since Stalin. The film also stars Ashika Ranganath in a pivotal role.

Vishwambhara has music and lyrics from Oscar-winners MM Keeravani and Chandrabose respectively. Written by Sai Madhav Burra, the film has cinematography by Chota K Naidu and editing by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao and Santosh Kamireddy. AS Prakash is the production designer.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela, who is bankrolling his next project, will serve as the costume designer. Notably, Siva Shakthi Datta, Keeravani’s father and the elder brother of screenwriter and SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, will co-write the lyrics of the film.

Produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy for UV Creations, Vishwambhara is set for a release in theatres in January 2025 during Sankranti.

