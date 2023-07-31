ADVERTISEMENT

Vishwak Sen’s next titled ‘Gangs of Godavari’; first glimpse out

July 31, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Featuring Neha Sshetty as the female lead, the film also stars Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana among others

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’ | Photo Credit: Twitter/@VishwakSenActor

Gangs of Godavari is the name of Telugu actor Vishwak Sen’s next, the makers announced on Monday with a first glimpse.

The glimpse video of the film, which is directed by Krishna Chaitanya, introduces us to the lead characters who hail from the Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. “We only drag words. But if we are messed with, we will drag and cut your nerves out with a smile.”

We then see montages from this rustic film that also features female lead Neha Sshetty along with Anjali, Nasser, Sai Kumar, Goparaju Ramana, and others.

With music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja, Gangs of Godavari has editing by Navin Nooli. The film is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under their banner Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

