Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ gets a release date

Published - July 21, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the fiilm features Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Mechanic Rocky’ | Photo Credit: @VishwakSenActor/X

Actor Vishwak Sen’s upcoming Telugu film, Mechanic Rocky, is all set to release in theatres on October 31, the makers announced on Friday.

The makers announced the date with a poster that features Vishwak wielding a gun on his right hand, and a wrench on his left.

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, who has also penned the script, Mechanic Rocky features Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female lead.

Produced by Ram Talluri under his SRT Entertainments banner, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Manojh Katasani and editing by Anwar Ali.

Actors who multitask: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Naveen Polishetty and Vishwak Sen

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen, who was last seen in Gaami and Gangs of Godavari, recently started shooting for his upcoming film, Laila. Directed by Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku-director Ram Narayan, the film features Akansha Sharma as the female lead.

