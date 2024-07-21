GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Mechanic Rocky’ gets a release date

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the fiilm features Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female lead

Published - July 21, 2024 12:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Mechanic Rocky’

Release date announcement poster of ‘Mechanic Rocky’ | Photo Credit: @VishwakSenActor/X

Actor Vishwak Sen’s upcoming Telugu film, Mechanic Rocky, is all set to release in theatres on October 31, the makers announced on Friday.

The makers announced the date with a poster that features Vishwak wielding a gun on his right hand, and a wrench on his left.

Helmed by Ravi Teja Mullapudi, who has also penned the script, Mechanic Rocky features Meenakshii Chaudhary as the female lead.

Produced by Ram Talluri under his SRT Entertainments banner, the film features music by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Manojh Katasani and editing by Anwar Ali.

Actors who multitask: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Adivi Sesh, Naveen Polishetty and Vishwak Sen

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen, who was last seen in Gaami and Gangs of Godavari, recently started shooting for his upcoming film, Laila. Directed by Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku-director Ram Narayan, the film features Akansha Sharma as the female lead.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.