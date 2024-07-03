Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’ goes on floors; first look out

Gangs of Godavari star Vishwak Sen’s upcoming Telugu film, Laila, went on floors today with a pooja ceremony. Further, a special first-look poster of the film was unveiled during the event, which was felicitated by filmmaker Raghavendra Rao K, director Harish Shankar S, and producer Venkata Satish Kilaru.

The poster features Vishwak in a feminine look as the titular character, hinting that the film might be in the same vein as the Tamil film Remo. “Her magical eyes and endearing personality will mesmerize one and all,” reads the caption of the first look posted by the makers.

Laila, directed by Battala Ramaswamy Biopikku-director Ram Narayan, features Akansha Sharma as the female lead.

With music scored by Tanishk Bagchi and Ghibran Vaibodha, the upcoming film has cinematography by Richard Prasad. Produced by Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens, Laila is set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025.

