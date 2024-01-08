ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnu Vishal teams up with Gokul for his home banner’s 10th project

January 08, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The untitled film is also said to be based on a true story

The Hindu Bureau

Director Gokul and Vishnu Vishal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is joining hands with Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame Gokul for a new film which will be bankrolled by the actor’s home banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

ALSO READ
Vishnu Vishal on ‘Gatta Kusthi’: I want to expand my market in Malayalam and Telugu

According to a statement released by the makers, the project is said to be a “wacky, high-octane action entertainer made on a big budget.” The untitled film is also said to be based on a true story. 

ALSO READ: Vishnu Vishal on fighting back injuries and depression, and what prompted him to make ‘F.I.R’

ALSO READ
‘Lal Salaam’ teaser: Aishwarya Rajinikanth says ‘keep religion out of cricket’

Vishnu Vishal will start with the new film after completing his current lineup. The new film is currently in the initial stages of pre-production and the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Gokul has helmed Singapore Saloon starring RJ Balaji which is slated to release on January 25. On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal has films like Mohandas, Aaryan and Lal Salaam in different stages of development. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US