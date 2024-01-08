Vishnu Vishal teams up with Gokul for his home banner’s 10th project

January 08, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is joining hands with Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame Gokul for a new film which will be bankrolled by the actor’s home banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

Extremely happy to share the official announcement of my next - joining hands with @DirectorGokul for a BADASS entertainer ❤️



Got really excited on hearing this wacky, high octane action script based on a true story. Can't wait to get started soon. #VVStudioz10#RiseandShine… pic.twitter.com/Row3hgfE74 — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 8, 2024

According to a statement released by the makers, the project is said to be a “wacky, high-octane action entertainer made on a big budget.” The untitled film is also said to be based on a true story.

Vishnu Vishal will start with the new film after completing his current lineup. The new film is currently in the initial stages of pre-production and the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Gokul has helmed Singapore Saloon starring RJ Balaji which is slated to release on January 25. On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal has films like Mohandas, Aaryan and Lal Salaam in different stages of development.