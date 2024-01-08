GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishnu Vishal teams up with Gokul for his home banner’s 10th project

The untitled film is also said to be based on a true story

January 08, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Gokul and Vishnu Vishal

Director Gokul and Vishnu Vishal | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal is joining hands with Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara-fame Gokul for a new film which will be bankrolled by the actor’s home banner, Vishnu Vishal Studioz.

According to a statement released by the makers, the project is said to be a “wacky, high-octane action entertainer made on a big budget.” The untitled film is also said to be based on a true story. 

Vishnu Vishal will start with the new film after completing his current lineup. The new film is currently in the initial stages of pre-production and the cast and crew are yet to be finalised. 

Meanwhile, Gokul has helmed Singapore Saloon starring RJ Balaji which is slated to release on January 25. On the other hand, Vishnu Vishal has films like Mohandas, Aaryan and Lal Salaam in different stages of development. 

