Vishnu Vishal is on a signing spree! The actor is next teaming up with director Sathish Selvakumar of Bachelor fame.

Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International Ltd will bankroll the yet-to-be-titled film co-produced by Sunil Shah and Raja Subramanian. Vishnu took to X to share the new film’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Vishnu has films like Mohandas, Aaryan,an untitled film with director Gokul and a film with director Arunraja Kamaraj for Romeo Pictures in different stages of development.

