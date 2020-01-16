Vishnu Vishal pens emotional post on dealing with divorce, depression and alcoholism

Vishnu Vishal has constantly seemed like one of the busiest and well-liked actors in the Tamil film industry. With hits like Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and Ratchasan in recent years, the star’s career path has been on an upward trajectory and his fandom has only increased with every passing year.

However, the actor’s divorce from his wife in 2017 — after 11 years — and the subsequent aftermath left him a broken man whose personal and professional life has been in limbo for the last two-and-half years, Vishnu has revealed in an emotional post on Twitter.

Speaking about how he turned to alcohol as a means of coping with the divorce (as well as the effect it had on their son), Vishnu recounts that he spent several sleepless nights, which in turn made him physically sick resulting in surgery. Moreover, he also came under financial woes, and his own production house faced issues that resulted in him dropping a movie he had shot almost a month for.

I took the VAARANAM AAYIRAM way



P.S - Sorry for the long letter but i had to put my heart out to all my lovely fans and friends :)

— VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) January 16, 2020

Another major injury on the sets of the Prabhu Solomon film Kaadan resulted in him being bed-ridden for nearly three months and putting on 11 kgs, while eight of his films were cancelled.

Vishnu continues in the same vein to state that he didn’t even notice how badly his condition affected those around him, such as his family members. Until he finally did, and decided to take control.

The actor saw a therapist regularly, went back to working out under a trainer, and eating healthy, as he also made critical lifestyle choices such as blocking out judgemental people and spending time off social media. With time, he was able to regain his health — both mental and physical — and is currently working on his next film FIR, with four more projects lined up.

Vishnu added that the reason for his Twitter post was to tell people that they can bounce back from a bad period in their lives anytime, with discipline and positivity. He goes on to thank all those who stuck by him through trying times, saying that everyone is only answerable to their conscience, loved ones and family.

On Twitter, he even likened his journey to Suriya’s character from the GVM film Vaaranam Aayiram, in which the lead character undergoes a period of depression, alcoholism and drug abuse after his girlfriend dies. Vishnu termed it the ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ way.

The actor’s post comes as a refreshing portrayal of truth and openness, at a time when most stars only use social media to promote their films or thank their associates. Vishnu also shared pictures of himself before and after his injury, as well as the ripped physique he’s flaunting currently after months of intense preparation for his next film.

FIR, directed by Manu Anand, is set for a summer 2020 release. The movie is touted to revolve around a Muslim youngster whose life is derailed into confusion as he gets caught up in a series of unfortunate incidents. The film also stars Gautham Menon, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.