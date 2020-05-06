Movies

Vishnu Vishal pays his staff in full, wins hearts online

Vishnu Vishal from a recent photoshoot

Vishnu Vishal from a recent photoshoot   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The actor has reportedly paid his creative team in full salary without any compensation or cuts

Ever since the lockdown was announced, Tamil film personalities have been helping daily-wagers, workers and technicians in their own little way, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like any other industry, the coronavirus scare has crippled the functioning of Kollywood and has halted the work of a slew of movies which are under different stages of production, contributing to immense loss and pay cuts.

It is in this scenario that Vishnu Vishal’s timely gesture is winning hearts on the Internet. The actor’s production house, Vishnu Vishal Studioz, is reportedly taking care of the salaries of technicians involved in three projects and has paid them in full.

 

The news was brought out by director Arun Vaidyanathan on Twitter. He wrote, “Read about @TheVishnuVishal taking care of the three creative teams, production staff and office staff with a full salary so that they survive. With the uncertainty of COVID 19, his own projects...his gesture of reaching out is commendable. Charity begins from home. Inspiring.” The news comes after actor Vijay Antony recent statement to reduce his salary by 25%, estimated to be around ₹1 crore.

Last seen in Sillukkuvarupatti Singam, Vishnu Vishal has an array of movies scheduled for release this year. Among which are Kaadan, FIR and Mohan Das.

Comments
