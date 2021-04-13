Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta to get married on April 22

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal

13 April 2021 14:38 IST

The celebrity couple got engaged in September last year, and will tie the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad

Actor-producer Vishnu Vishal and badminton player Jwala Gutta, who got engaged in September last year, have now announced that they will get married on April 22 later this month. The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now, and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.

Vishnu posted a picture of a wedding card on social media with the hashtag #JwalaVished, and wrote, “Life is a journey... embrace it... have faith and take the leap...Need all your love and support as always.”

The card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness.”

The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and has a son Aryan from his marriage which ended in 2018. Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand, before her divorce in 2011.

On the work front, Vishnu will be next seen in the thriller FIR, which is touted to revolve around a youngster whose life is derailed after he gets caught up in a series of unfortunate incidents. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.