Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta get married

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal   | Photo Credit: Instagram/ Karan Soma Photography

Actor Vishnu Vishal has married badminton player Jwala Gutta on Thursday in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now, and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.

Over the last two days, pictures from their private engagement, mehendi and haldi ceremonies have been widely shared by fans on Twitter and Instagram.

Jwala Gutta’s pre-wedding haldi ceremony

Jwala Gutta’s pre-wedding haldi ceremony   | Photo Credit: Instagram/ Karan Soma

Vishnu and Jwala had announced their marriage date earlier this month on social media, stating that it would be a private affair, with the hashtag #JwalaVished.

Vishnu’s last film was the multilingual forest drama Kaadan, and he has action flick F.I.R next in the pipeline.

