Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta get engaged

07 September 2020 14:00 IST

The Kollywood actor proposed to the badminton player in Hyderabad on the occasion of her 37th birthday

On the occasion of her 37th birthday, badminton player Jwala Gutta has got engaged to Kollywood actor Vishnu Vishal. The celebrity couple has been dating for a while now, and made their relationship public on social media around two years ago.

Vishnu took to Twitter to share photos of themselves and the engagement ring to announce the news. The actor went to Hyderabad to surprise his now-fiance at midnight.

Vishnu wrote, “Happy birthday @Guttajwala. New start to LIFE...Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings. thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night (sic).”

Vishnu and Jwala are expected to hold a close-knit wedding soon.

The actor was earlier married to Rajini Natraj and has a son Aryan from his marriage which ended in 2018. Jwala Gutta was married to Chetan Anand, before her divorce in 2011.

On the work front, Vishnu wil be next seen in the thriller FIR, which is touted to revolve around a Muslim youngster whose life is derailed into confusion as he gets caught up in a series of unfortuante incidents. The film also stars Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson and Reba Monica John.