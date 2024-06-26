Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali titled ‘Nesippaya’

We had previously reported that director Vishnu Varadhan, known for helming films like Arindhum Ariyamalum, Pattiyal, Billa, and the Hindi film Shershaah is next working on a project that will mark the debut of Akash Murali, the son of the late actor Murali and younger brother of Atharvaa. It’s now known that the film, starring Aditi Shankar as the female lead, is titled Nesippaya.

The makers of the film took to social media to announce the title.

In a statement, Vishnu said, “Akash is a talented artist, and he has prepared a lot to enrich his acting skills with great dedication. He is natural and spontaneous, which are the greatest qualities of achieving a star status. The audience will accept my words as they witness his performance on the screen. This film is going to be a beautiful adventurous love story, infused with lots of moments that will appeal to everyone in love, who has been in love, and who is going to fall in love.”

The film, shot in Portugal and Spain apart from Bengaluru and Chennai, is bankrolled by Master producer Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators.

The rest of the cast includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora. The director is sharing the film’s writing credits with Neelan Sekar.

Vishnu Varadhan’s frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling the film’s music while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board. Cameron Bryson is in charge of cinematography and Federico Cueva has choreographed the stunts.

More details on the film are expected soon. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan will next helm the Hindi film The Bull starring Salman Khan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a retelling of Operation Cactus.