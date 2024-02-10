Vishnu Varadhan to helm debut film of Murali’s son Akash; Aditi Shankar to play female lead

February 10, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

Director Vishnu Varadhan, known for helming films like Arindhum Ariyamalum, Pattiyal, and Billa, made his Hindi debut with Shershaah in 2021 which got him a National Award. The filmmaker is back to Tamil cinema and his next project will mark the debut of Akash Murali, the son of late actor Murali and younger brother of Atharvaa.

The untitled film, also starring Aditi Shankar, is bankrolled by Master producer Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators. Said to be a love story, the film’s shooting has been wrapped up. The film was shot in Portugal and Spain apart from Bengaluru and Chennai.

The rest of the cast includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

Vishnu Varadhan’s frequent collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja is handling the film’s music while veteran editor Sreekar Prasad is also on board. Cameron Bryson is in charge of cinematography and Federico Cueva has choreographed the stunts.

More details on the film are expected soon. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan will next helm the Hindi film The Bull starring Salman Khan. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a retelling of Operation Cactus.

