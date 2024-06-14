ADVERTISEMENT

Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ teaser: Makers reveal glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

Published - June 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST

‘Kannappa’, a pan-Indian film, is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu

The Hindu Bureau

Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa’. | Photo Credit: AVA Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser for Kannappa, the highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, has been released by the makers. The film, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has superstars such as Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Teaser shows Vishnu Manchu playing a warrior and attempts to tell the epic tale of a Shiva devotee. The teaser, filled with battle scenes, shows Vishnu Manchu in action-packed sequences. The teaser reveals a tiny glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal, though it doesn’t show any elaborate scene involving them.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu, the film’s teaser was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. Kannappa also has Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Preity Mukundhan and Tammannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film, originally made in Telugu, is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ:‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer of the film while Anthony Gonsalvez is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US