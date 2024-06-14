GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ teaser: Makers reveal glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

‘Kannappa’, a pan-Indian film, is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu

Published - June 14, 2024 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa’.

Vishnu Manchu in ‘Kannappa’. | Photo Credit: AVA Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser for Kannappa, the highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, has been released by the makers. The film, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has superstars such as Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles.

Kajal Aggarwal to be part of Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Teaser shows Vishnu Manchu playing a warrior and attempts to tell the epic tale of a Shiva devotee. The teaser, filled with battle scenes, shows Vishnu Manchu in action-packed sequences. The teaser reveals a tiny glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal, though it doesn’t show any elaborate scene involving them.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu, the film’s teaser was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. Kannappa also has Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Preity Mukundhan and Tammannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film, originally made in Telugu, is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ:‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer of the film while Anthony Gonsalvez is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.