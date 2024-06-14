Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ teaser: Makers reveal glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar

The teaser for Kannappa, the highly-anticipated pan-Indian film, has been released by the makers. The film, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead, has superstars such as Mohanlal, Prabhas and Akshay Kumar in prominent roles.

Teaser shows Vishnu Manchu playing a warrior and attempts to tell the epic tale of a Shiva devotee. The teaser, filled with battle scenes, shows Vishnu Manchu in action-packed sequences. The teaser reveals a tiny glimpse of Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal, though it doesn’t show any elaborate scene involving them.

Here's presenting the '𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚' teaser! After years of dedication and hard work, this story has come to life. I'm thrilled to share it with you and can't wait for you to experience this epic actioner!#Kannappa🏹 #KannappaTeaser#HarHarMahadevॐ



Telugu▶️… pic.twitter.com/6HI5iJmMts — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) June 14, 2024

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M Mohan Babu, the film’s teaser was first screened at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. Kannappa also has Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, Preity Mukundhan and Tammannaah Bhatia in important roles. The film, originally made in Telugu, is dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ:‘Kannappa’ first look: Vishnu Manchu stars as Bhakta Kannappa in this actioner

Sheldon Chau is the cinematographer of the film while Anthony Gonsalvez is the editor. The film’s music is composed by Stephen Devassy. The makers are yet to announce the film’s release date.