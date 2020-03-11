Vishal responds to Mysskin on ‘Thupparivaalan 2’ rift: ‘No producer should go through such an ordeal’

Vishal in ‘Thupparivaalan’

11 March 2020 15:20 IST

The actor likens the director’s decision to leave the big-budget project to ‘abandoning a baby at an orphanage’

Following the rift between actor-producer Vishal and filmmaker Mysskin, which led to the former replacing the latter as director for Thupparivaalan 2, Vishal has now come forward with a statement clearing the air on what went wrong.

The Ayogya star’s statement comes in the wake of a letter that was leaked online, purportedly written by Mysskin to Vishal, which lists out, among others, demands such as Rs 5 crore payment for Mysskin.

In his statement, Vishal says that he finds it surprising that a director would “abandon” a project after spending “Rs 35 lakh to pen the script in England and Canada” and spending over Rs 13 crore without even identifying shooting locations. “As a producer, I find it surprising that a director would abandon a film. Is it because I didn’t have the money to finish the film? No. Is it wrong if, as a producer, I point out the mistakes made by a director during production? Is it wrong to suggest shooting day and night instead of filming only two scenes per day? I’m still surprised because this situation feels like you (Mysskin) have abandoned your baby at an orphanage,” says Vishal, adding, “I’m not releasing this statement to tarnish an individual’s name, but to ensure that other producers don’t fall prey to such people.”