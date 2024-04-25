GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vishal on ‘Rathnam’ release: ‘Trichy and Tanjore theatre distribution association heads are running kangaroo courts’

The film, directed by Hari and also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu, is slated to release tomorrow on April 26

April 25, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vishal in a still from ‘Rathnam’ 

Vishal in a still from ‘Rathnam’  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor, producer and General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, Vishal, has shared an audio clip accusing office bearers of the film distribution associations of Trichy and Tanjore areas of running kangaroo courts. The actor shared the clip owing to the troubles he’s been facing in regards to his upcoming film, Rathnam’s release.

In the clip addressed primarily to Trichy Tanjore districts’ Theatre Owners Association Secretary Chidambaram and President Meenakshi, Vishal said that a letter from an unknown sender, claiming the actor owes him money, has stopped the association from opening bookings for the film that is slated to release tomorrow.

Vishal pointed out that the person who sent the letter does not belong to the aforementioned association and the actor’s efforts of trying to reach the association heads have not been fruitful.

The actor also addressed the letter issue by stating that he does not owe money to the person and there are no legal documents/agreements to prove otherwise. Calling this the workings of a kangaroo court, Vishal mentioned in the audio clip that the state’s Chief Minister, the district Collector and the district’s Superintendent of Police acknowledge this issue.

Vishal concluded the clip by stating how even an experienced actor like himself is facing such an issue within the industry and requested the concerned people to not meddle around with the efforts of artists like him.

Directed by Hari, Rathnam sees the filmmaker collaborating with Vishal for the third time after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). The film, also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Yogi Babu, is slated to release tomorrow, April 26, in theatres.

