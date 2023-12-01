ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal - Hari’s new film titled ‘Rathnam’; ‘first shot’ teaser out

December 01, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

The film will mark the music director Devi Sri Prasad’s first collaboration with Vishal

The Hindu Bureau

Vishal with Hari at the pooja ceremony of ‘Vishal 34’ | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). The film, which was tentatively called Vishal 34, is now revealed to be titled Rathnam.

Vishal took to social media to share a ‘first shot’ teaser of the film which features his character beheading a man.

ALSO READ
Priya Bhavani Shankar joins the cast of Vishal - Hari’s ‘Vishal 34’
ALSO READ
Gautham Vasudev Menon and Samuthirakani join the cast of Vishal - Hari’s next

Rathnam also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stonebench Films and Zee Studios, the film will have cinematography by M Sukumar and editing by TS Jay.

The film’s music is by Devi Sri Prasad who had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal. Rathnam is expected to be released in the first half of 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the teaser here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US