ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal - Hari film goes on floors; DSP to compose music

July 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal

The Hindu Bureau

Vishal with Hari at the pooja ceremony of ‘Vishal 34’ | Photo Credit: @VishalKOfficial/Twitter

We had previously reported that actor Vishal and filmmaker Hari are all set to join hands for a new project after Thaamirabharani (2007) and Poojai (2014). Tentatively titled Vishal 34, the film’s shoot commenced today in Chennai. 

ALSO READ
‘Paramporul’ teaser: Sarath Kumar and Amitash join hands for an action-thriller

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has joined the film’s crew. He had previously teamed up with Hari for films like Aaru, Singam, Singam 2, Venghai and Saami Square. The film will mark the music director’s first collaboration with Vishal despite appearing in a cameo in a song in the actor’s 2011 film Vedi.

Billed as a mass action entertainer, the film is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam’s Stone Bench Films and Zee Studios. M Sukumar has been roped in to handle cinematography while TS Jay who worked in Hari’s Singam 3 and Saamy Square is in charge of editing. More details on the cast are expected soon. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US