February 07, 2024 03:40 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Amidst rumours that Vishal will follow the footsteps of Vijay and float his own political party for which the announcement will be out soon, the actor has issued a clarification on it.

Expressing his gratitude for being recognised as an actor for all these years, Vishal, in a long statement, said that he had wanted to help the people in all possible means and that’s why he had transformed his fans club into a welfare organisation.

Stating that the welfare activities he had carried out were done without expecting any political gains, he also pointed out that in the future, if the need arises, he will stand among the people and voice for them.

On the work front, Vishal will next be seen in Rathnam which reunites him with director Hari. He will then move on to Thupparivaalan 2 in which he will be making his directorial debut.

