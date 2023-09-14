HamberMenu
Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ gets premiere date

Starring Ali Fazal, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi, ‘Khufiya’ is an espionage thriller based on the book ‘Escape to Nowhere’ by Amar Bhushan

September 14, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

ANI
Tabu in ‘Khufiya’

Tabu in ‘Khufiya’ | Photo Credit: Hitesh Mulani / Netflix

The release date for Tabu and Ali Fazal starrer spy thriller Khufiya has been announced. The film will be out on Netflix on October 5. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of Khufiya directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Khufiya is inspired by real-life events and is based on the book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the counter espionage unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya, as per a statement. The follows a R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon will also be seen in the film.

The film’s first look was released over a year ago by Netflix.

