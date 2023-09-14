Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Khufiya’ gets premiere date

September 14, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

The release date for Tabu and Ali Fazal starrer spy thriller Khufiya has been announced. The film will be out on Netflix on October 5. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of Khufiya directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Khufiya is inspired by real-life events and is based on the book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the counter espionage unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan.

The film takes viewers on a gripping journey into the mysterious world of love, betrayal and all things Khufiya, as per a statement. The follows a R&AW operative, Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon will also be seen in the film.

The film’s first look was released over a year ago by Netflix.