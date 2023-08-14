HamberMenu
‘Virupaksha’ director Karthik Dandu announces his next

Touted to be a “mythical thriller”, ‘Virupaksha’ director Karthik Dandu’s next is produced by ace filmmaker Sukumar and BVSN Prasad

August 14, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthik Dandu

Karthik Dandu | Photo Credit: karthik_cinema/Instagram

Karthik Dandu, director of the horror hit Virupaksha, has announced his next. The filmmaker said that he is making a “mythical thriller.” The film is again produced by ace filmmaker Sukumar and BVSN Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

‘Virupaksha’ movie review: Invokes fear without the gimmicks

Virupaksha, starring Sai Dharam Tej, received praise from critics and fans alike. Ajaneesh Loknath composed music for the film while Shamdat was the cinematographer. Navin Nooli did the editing.

Sai Dharam Tej is set to appear in a short film called The Soul of Satya. The teaser of the musical short was out recently. His latest release is Bro, in which he appearedalongside Pawan Kalyan.

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

