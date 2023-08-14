‘Virupaksha’ director Karthik Dandu announces his next

August 14, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST

Karthik Dandu, director of the horror hit Virupaksha, has announced his next. The filmmaker said that he is making a “mythical thriller.” The film is again produced by ace filmmaker Sukumar and BVSN Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

The Team Of #Virupaksha is back! 💥



Get ready to believe in the unbelievable, this time it's a MYTHICAL THRILLER 🔥



Directed by @karthikdandu86 🎬



Produced by @SVCCofficial & @SukumarWritings 💰



Pre-Production Works Begins From Today! ✨



Stay tuned for more details soon! pic.twitter.com/LboCQU2nOu — SVCC (@SVCCofficial) August 14, 2023

Virupaksha, starring Sai Dharam Tej, received praise from critics and fans alike. Ajaneesh Loknath composed music for the film while Shamdat was the cinematographer. Navin Nooli did the editing.

Sai Dharam Tej is set to appear in a short film called The Soul of Satya. The teaser of the musical short was out recently. His latest release is Bro, in which he appearedalongside Pawan Kalyan.