Virtual safaris for your Environment Day 2020 watchlist

A pre-lockdown safari at Kruger National Park

A pre-lockdown safari at Kruger National Park   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tune in to these virtual safaris for elephant sightings, wild buffalo herds and more

Give your Netflix and Amazon Prime Video a break today and pick these virtual safaris from South Africa’s many parks and sanctuaries instead. Tune in for elephant sightings, wild buffalo herds and more.

Kruger National Park: From wilderness trails to self-drive adventures, their virtual safaris have been popular among wildlife enthusiasts from across the world this lockdown. Viewers can interact with an expert game ranger in real-time and watch the team use drones, balloons, rovers and remote cams to bring you the best viewing experience. Tune in to the sunrise safari at 9.30 am or the sunset safari at 7 pm IST on their YouTube channel. [Hyperlink the text in bold with this: youtube.com/watch?v=oV0yXo574D8]

Shamwari Game Reserve: Join head ranger Andrew Kearney on his daily game drives through the #LockdownSeries. From the basics of tracking and identifying wildlife footprints to masterclasses on giraffes and interesting trivia on the indigenous flora and fauna species found on the reserve, he lets in you in on it all. On their YouTube channel. Hyperlink: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ym-RhQCIhUU

