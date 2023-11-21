Vir Das wins maiden International Emmy Award for best comedy

November 21, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category, the organisers said. The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on late Monday night.

This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls season three. Bagging the International Emmy award for the best comedy is "an incredible honour that feels like a dream," said Das.

"Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special," Das said in a statement. Das is also the first Indian comedian to achieve the feat.

"My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there," he added.

Das, also known for films such as Go Goa Gone and Delhi Belly, won the award for his fourth Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. His last stand-up special Vir Das: For India was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021.

The other nominees in the best comedy category were El Encargado from Argentina and French show Le Flambeau season two. Every year, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences conducts the International Emmys with the aim to honour "the world's best television".

Ekta Kapoor wins

Renowned producer Ekta R Kapoor was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award for significant contribution to the world of arts and entertainment. Kapoor, co-founder of production house Balaji Telefilms, said she is delighted to receive the prestigious award. She is the first Indian woman filmmaker to be bestowed with the recognition.

"It brings me immense joy and happiness to be honoured at a global scale, such as this. I've always wanted to tell stories because they give me a chance to be heard, seen and represented. I am grateful for the audience's love that has opened doors for me, allowing me to transition from television to the world of films and OTT," she said in a statement.

Launched almost 30 years ago, Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms is known for creating long-running popular soap operas such as Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Kapoor, daughter of veteran film star Jeetendra and producer Shobha Kapoor, later set up the banner's film arm Balaji Motion Pictures. She has also produced multiple movies including Shootout at Lokhandwala, Love Sex Aur Dhokha", Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dirty Picture, Lootera and Udta Punjab, among others.

ALSO READ:Jim Sarbh’s renaissance man

Before Kapoor, media baron Subhash Chandra was presented with the Directorate Award in 2011. Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were the other Indian artists to be nominated at the annual international awards ceremony.

Shah, who was nominated in the best actress category for the second season of Netflix show Delhi Crime, lost the title to Mexican star Carla Souza of La Caida (Dive) fame. The first season of Delhi Crime had won the International Emmy for the best drama series in 2020, the first award for India at the awards.

Rocket Boys star Sarbh also couldn't convert his best performance by an actor nomination into a win. He was bested by Sherlock alum Martin Freeman, who earned the award for The Responder. Besides Sarbh and Freeman, Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina) and Jonas Karlsson from Swedish series Nattryttarna were the other two nominees in the category.

