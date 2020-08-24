Vir Das on political humour, Kamala Harris and his minimalist travel philosophy

Vir Das talks about his latest special, Inside Out, life during lockdown and more

This year, instead of completing the India leg of his Loved world tour, comedian Vir Das found himself at home in Mumbai. “This is the first time in the past 15 years that I haven’t shot anything or toured anywhere in over four months. It’s an extremely strange feeling, as someone who has always self-produced, written and created 90% of my work. After being used to being in charge for the bulk of my career, I am learning that I cannot control everything,” says the 41-year-old, who recently launched Inside Out, the first stand-up special to come out of the lockdown.

Working for charity

In typical Das fashion, he spent this time coming up with several entertaining series on social media. Vir in the time of CoronaVIRus saw him playing PUBG and joining TikTok. In Bright Side, he took his darkest thoughts and made comedy out of it. Then there were promos for his Netflix show, Hasmukh, followed by several virtual stand-up shows for charity.

To get over the awkwardness of these events, he began bantering with the audience, asking what would be the first thing they do when lockdown lifts.“This is the first time in my career — and possibly the last time — that everybody in the world is going through the exact same thing at the exact same moment in time. So for comedy, the set up is gone, the context is gone,” he explains, while chatting with Vaishna Roy of The Hindu in a Zoom interview. After years of making it about himself, for the first time, Das found that he had to allow the audience to set the tone of the conversation. Inside Out features a compilation of 68 different stories from over 30 such shows, with proceeds going to charity.

“They are just jokes”

In spite of his continued support for relief work during the pandemic, Das recently drew ire (and death threats) on social media for his political observations. He remains nonchalant about it, saying, “These are extraordinary events; they do not happen every day. The only solution is more comedy. You have to keep making jokes until everybody realises that they are just jokes.” Besides, he adds, political jokes are the easiest in the world since at least 50% of the audience will laugh irrespective of the joke, just because of how they feel about the politician. “But can you disguise the political joke, can you make it clever, can you write it in a way that 100% of the audience laughs?” he questions. “Anti-national” content aside, his Independence Day ritual involves watching Gandhi with his wife every year. “It is a throwback to childhood and watching it with my parents,” he smiles.

With several Netflix stand-up specials and appearances on late night shows, Das is a familiar face in the US as well. Commenting on Kamala Harris’ nomination as Vice President with Joe Biden, he feels that she will be the first female president of the country. Addressing her African-American and South Asian roots (she has played up her Indian connection) he says, “She’s very smart, and not only has Chennai adopted her as one of their own, but so has she — it is a two-way street, since Indians are such a big vote bank. But in seeing her heritage, we must not lose sight of her policies.” says Das. If not Harris in 2024, he is resigned to waiting for US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to take the title a few years down the line.

The lockdown has seen several people clearing out their closets following the Marie Kondo way, but for Das, minimalism has been a way of life since his second world tour. “The first time around, I took so much luggage, bought souvenirs, and spent a lot of money. So when I had the chance to go once more, I decided to see how light I could travel,” he says. With 34 countries on the itinerary, he challenged himself to fly with only carry-on luggage: four pairs of underwear, five T-shirts, one sweater, two pairs of shoes. “But I’d fly myself first class, stay in a suite and I’ll eat in the best restaurant in town , ” he says. Since his post about owning only five T-shirts, his wife has ordered five more. And when travel is back on the cards, he says they will continue with their philosophy of spending on “music, books, experiences, food and hospitality”. “We don’t need a Louis Vuitton bag,” he concludes.

Watch Inside Out on virdas.com