ADVERTISEMENT

Vir Das joins Ananya Panday in the cast of ‘Call Me Bae’

August 08, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

Produced by Dharmatics, ‘Call Me Bae’ is a slice-of-life comedy series that tells the story of ‘a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy’

The Hindu Bureau

Vir Das, Ananya Panday

Actor-comedian Vir Das has joined Ananya Panday and Gurfateh Pirzada in the cast of Call Me Bae.

Backed by Dharma Productions’ digital arm Dharmatics, Call Me Bae is a slice-of-life comedy series set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video India. It tells the story of ‘a billionaire fashionista who is shunned away by her wealthy family due to a lewd controversy’.

ALSO READ
Karan Johar, Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Kill’ to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

The series has been created by Ishita Moitra with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair contributing as writers. Collin D’Cunha has helmed the show as the director.

Vir Das has appeared in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Revolver Rani, Mastizaade and others. He starred in the American TV series Whiskey Cavalier and featured in the Indian OTT shows Jestination Unknown and Hasmukh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Call Me Bae has completed its shoot and is expected to stream by the end of 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US